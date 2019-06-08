Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Director Says It Takes Inspiration From Metroid Prime, Dark Souls

E3 isn’t quite here just yet, at least not officially. Electronic Arts, however, has had its EA Play 2019 presentation today, and that includes the first good look at gameplay from the upcoming video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order from Respawn Entertainment. In addition to news out of EA Play 2019, Game Informer has published its cover story on the game online, and it includes an interesting note on the inspirations for the game.

In its story, Game Informer notes that there are roots of the Metroid series readily apparent as players as pushed to explore, leave, explore elsewhere, and come back to areas when better equipped. Later, it’s explicitly spelled out—along with some interesting additions.

“We looked at the structure of Metroid Prime closely,” Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order director Stig Asmussen told Game Informer. “Early on, I looked at the cadence of getting upgrades in Metroid and we mapped that out. Ours in Jedi: Fallen Order is nothing like that, but it was a good exercise to go through. I think [Jedi: Fallen Order‘s approach] will feel fresh; it’s not exactly like Metroidvania. We also looked at games like Bloodborne and Dark Souls that have the same types of methodology. We studied those games and they inspired us to find an experience that works well for our game.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a third-person action-adventure title. It’s a single-player, narrative-driven game with zero microtransactions and zero multiplayer. In it, you play as Cal Kestis, a young Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66 following the events of Revenge of Sith. On the run, your mission is to not get caught and help rebuild the Jedi Order.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 15th, and pre-orders are now live. Respawn previously confirmed it has no plans to bring the game to Nintendo Switch.

