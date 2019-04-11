‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Official Poster Reportedly Revealed

Ahead of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s big unveiling this Saturday, the game’s official poster has seemingly leaked. The leak comes way of some official Star Wars merchandise over on Amazon that features a T-shirt with the “official poster” stamped right on it. Of course, in addition to being the official poster for the series, it’s possible that the image will also be the game’s key and box art, though obviously we don’t know for sure right now.

That said, in terms of posters, this one keeps things pretty simple and perhaps teases the different planets players will reportedly be exploring in the game. Further, the Jedi featured is presumably the game’s protagonist, who according to the aforementioned leak, is a pre-made male Jedi who is accompanied by a droid that can act as a backpack. Interestingly enough, the poster features a tiny, backpack-sized droid next to the Jedi, perhaps adding some validity to the leak. Lastly, there’s also a crashed ship featured, which may suggest that the opening of game features you crash-landing on an uncharted planet of sorts. Unfortunately, for now, this type of speculation is all we got, as neither Respawn nor EA have commented on the leak at the moment of publishing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and possibly next-gen systems. EA and Respawn Entertainment have notably been pretty quiet on the game, which seems to suggest a big reveal is coming this Saturday when the game is revealed to the world. In the meanwhile, you can check out the game’s latest teaser, which the above pair released yesterday.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Yay or nay on the poster?

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!