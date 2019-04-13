‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Pre-Order Bonuses Revealed

Today, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was finally revealed to the world, and it’s safe to say the third-person action-adventure game, which will have no multiplayer and zero microtransactions, delivered on the anticipation that has been building the past couple weeks. That said, if you’re so hyped about the new single-player, story-driven Star Wars game and want to reserve your copy today you can. Multiple retailers have already gone up with their listings, and to entice you to cop a copy early, EA and Repsawn are throwing in some classic pre-order incentives.

Players who decide to pre-order the ol’ Standard Edition of the game will get exclusive, unique cosmetic equipment for their lightsaber and side-kick droid, BD-1. Unfortunately, what these cosmetics look like, hasn’t been divulged, so you’re just going to have to trust EA that they are worth the risk of pre-ordering.

There’s also word of a Deluxe Edition of the game, but it’s not clear what that will have other than some type of director’s cut look at the game with behind-the-scenes footage of development.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is scheduled to release worldwide on November 15 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. Meanwhile, you can read more about the new Star Wars adventure, below:

“A galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a new 3rd person action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment. This narratively-driven single player game puts you in the role of a Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66 following the events of Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith. On a quest to rebuild the Jedi Order, you must pick up the pieces of your shattered past to complete your training, develop new powerful Force abilities, and master the art of the iconic lightsaber – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors. While mastering your abilities, players will engage in cinematically-charged lightsaber and Force combat designed to deliver the kind of intense Star Wars lightsaber battles as seen in the films. Players will need to approach enemies strategically, sizing up strengths and weaknesses while cleverly utilizing your Jedi training to overcome your opponents and solve the mysteries that lay in your path.

“Star Wars fans will recognize iconic locations, weapons, gear, and enemies while also meeting a roster of fresh characters, locations, creatures, droids and adversaries new to Star Wars. As part of this authentic Star Wars story, fans will delve into a galaxy recently seized by the Empire. As a Jedi hero-turned-fugitive, players will need to fight for survival while exploring the mysteries of a long-extinct civilization all in an effort to rebuild the remnants of the Jedi Order as the Empire seeks to erase the Jedi completely.”

