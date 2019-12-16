Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle Goes on Sale for $39.99

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been a huge success for EA and Respawn Entertainment. In our review we called it a “redeeming” albeit “safe” experience that excels in its exploration mechanics and combat system. We also called it a game that is absolutely worth the time of anyone with “even an inkling of interest in Star Wars”. If you fall into that category, or know someone with a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One that does, we have a pretty fantastic deal for you. UPDATE: The deal just got better! A bundle with a collectible box filled with goodies (picture added above) and the game (PS4 and Xbox One) is available here for $39.99. If that bundle sells out or the price changes, you can still get the standalone game deal outlined below.

At the time of writing, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order is available here for the PlayStation 4 and here for the Xbox One for only $39.99. That’s 33% off list and the lowest price that the game has sold for since its launch only one month ago. Grab it while you can because the deal won’t last long.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out more coverage about Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order right here. An official description of the game can be found below.

“A galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a new 3rd person action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment. This narratively-driven single player game puts you in the role of a Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66 following the events of Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith. On a quest to rebuild the Jedi Order, you must pick up the pieces of your shattered past to complete your training, develop new powerful Force abilities, and master the art of the iconic lightsaber – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors. While mastering your abilities, players will engage in cinematically-charged lightsaber and Force combat designed to deliver the kind of intense Star Wars lightsaber battles as seen in the films.

Players will need to approach enemies strategically, sizing up strengths and weaknesses while cleverly utilizing your Jedi training to overcome your opponents and solve the mysteries that lay in your path. Star Wars fans will recognize iconic locations, weapons, gear, and enemies while also meeting a roster of fresh characters, locations, creatures, droids and adversaries new to Star Wars. As part of this authentic Star Wars story, fans will delve into a galaxy recently seized by the Empire. As a Jedi hero-turned-fugitive, players will need to fight for survival while exploring the mysteries of a long-extinct civilization all in an effort to rebuild the remnants of the Jedi Order as the Empire seeks to erase the Jedi completely.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.