‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Combat Is About “Striking, Parrying, and Dodging”

Earlier this week, a leak surfaced that claimed to have multiple scoops about gameplay and story details of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Fast-forward to today, and Respawn Entertainment revealed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on stage at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago, confirming everything the leak claimed. In other words, the leak is legit. And if you read the details of the leak, you’ll know that it claims the game will have Dark Souls-like combat that puts an emphasis on parrying like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice does. Now, on stage, EA and Respawn Entertainment didn’t really talk about combat, saying such details will be revealed when a gameplay reveal comes later this year. That said, an official description of the game has emerged, and the mentions it makes of combat sound a lot like a Dark Souls game.

According to EA and Respawn, the game’s combat is “immersive” and “cinematic,” and is all about “striking, parrying, and dodging.”

“Jedi: Fallen Order delivers the fantasy of becoming a Jedi through its innovative lightsaber combat system – striking, parrying, dodging – partnered with a suite of powerful Force abilities you’ll need to leverage to overcome obstacles that stand in your way. This combat system is intuitive to pick up, but takes training and practice to fully master its nuances as you gain new powers and abilities along your adventure.”

The description further adds:

“On a quest to rebuild the Jedi Order, you must pick up the pieces of your shattered past to complete your training, develop new powerful Force abilities, and master the art of the iconic lightsaber – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors. While mastering your abilities, players will engage in cinematically-charged lightsaber and Force combat designed to deliver the kind of intense Star Wars lightsaber battles as seen in the films. Players will need to approach enemies strategically, sizing up strengths and weaknesses while cleverly utilizing your Jedi training to overcome your opponents and solve the mysteries that lay in your path.”

On stage, one of the things Respawn Entertainment did say is that combat will be friendly, but challenging to master, which is what this description echoes.

In addition to combat, there will be puzzles to overcome, and a lot exploration to do as you travel from planet to planet.

According to the aforementioned leak, which hasn’t been wrong yet, the game is a lot like Uncharted meets The Force Unleashed with Dark Souls-like combat breaking things up. That said, while there’s been a lot put into the game’s combat, story is still the main focus of the adventure. And in order to ensure the story is good, Respawn Entertainment have put together an impressive writing team, which includes legendary RPG writer Chirs Avellone.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is poised to release on November 15 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated game, click here. And as always, feel free to sound off in the comments section letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know there.

