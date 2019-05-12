Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Director “Super Confident” About The Game’s Quality

Last month, Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts finally pulled back the curtain on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the former’s new single-player, story-driven Star Wars game that is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC later this year in November. And while we haven’t gotten anything other than one cinematic trailer, Star Wars fans are already pretty excited. This is partially thanks to word of no multiplayer, microtransactions, or season pass, but also because what EA and Respawn have shown off so far, looks quite good. That said, perhaps it should come as no surprise that the game’s director, Stig Asmussen, is confident he and his team are onto something with the title.

“To say we’re a mash-up crew is an understatement, but everybody has a really high pedigree,” said the former God of War 3 director while speaking to the official PlayStation Magazine. “When I come into work every day and I feel the vibe and I feel the energy in the studio and I actually get my hands on the controller and I see that we’re making something that’s really, really fun it makes me feel great, it lets me know we’re on the right track, and let me tell you I’m super-confident we’re onto something.”

As you will know, part of making a good game is having a team of talented (and passionate) developers. And thankfully for this project, Stig and co. have been able to slowly recruit and put together a mash-up team comprised of industry veterans.

“That’s something you don’t really get to do very much in this industry. We had the ability to build slow and steady, and that’s something you never get to do in games,” said Asmussen talking about his team at Respawn. “We picked up great veterans in the industry. People that worked on games like Uncharted, God Of War, Batman, BioShock, Metal Gear, and, of course, Titanfall, and Call Of Duty.”

Next month at E3 the game’s gameplay is poised to be unveiled, which should provide ample opportunity to see just why Asmussen and EA are so excited about Fallen Order.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is poised to release on November 15 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. As for a Nintendo Switch port, EA has confirmed there’s currently no plans on this front.

