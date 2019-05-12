EA Is Expecting Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order To Sell A Lot of Copies

Last month, Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts pulled back the curtain on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a canon, single-player, narrative-driven Star Wars game coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC this November. The pair have only shown off one mere, cinematic trailer, but the reception so far has been great, and there’s already quite the buzz around the title. And that’s to be expected from a Star Wars game. That said, perhaps looking into the buzz it’s already created, EA has some pretty big expectations for the game sales wise.

During a recent earnings call, EA talked about the upcoming game and the company’s expectations for it. During this period of the call, EA CEO Andrew Wilson revealed that the current expectations of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is to sell between six and eight million copies by March 31, 2020. In other words, shift 6-8 million in four to five months, which is doable, but for a single-player game could be challenging.

Of course, the closer the game gets to launch, this number should be honed in based on reception to further footage and pre-order numbers. In fact, next month at E3, Respawn is poised to reveal the game’s gameplay for the the first time. And if it’s recieved really well, those expectations could be on the higher end. Likewise, if it’s lambasted, said expectations could be on the lower end.

That said, looking at how much Star Wars Battlefront II sold in a similar time, it should hit these expectations. It may not be a multiplayer game, but surely it won’t drown in controversy like Battlefront II did. EA has over forecast a lot of its games lately, but I think it’s probably right on the money with this one.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is poised to release on November 15 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word from EA about any additional ports.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming Star Wars adventure, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here. And of course, as always, hit the comment section with your thoughts or let me know over on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_. Do you think Fallen Order will hit EA’s expectations for it?

