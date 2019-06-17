Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Is Already Playable From Start to Finish

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is only five months away, so perhaps it should come as no surprise that the game is already completely playable from start to finish. The news came during E3 this week, where Respawn divulged the game is playable in full. Unfortunately, how much there is to play, still hasn’t been revealed, though Respawn claims it will be a meaty and worthwhile experience. In other words, it won’t be five hours or anything incredibly short like that.

Of course, every time Respawn is asked about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s length, it provides a vague response, and simply claims it won’t be very short. If it was long, you’d assume Respawn would be out there bragging with at least a ballpark number. And now that the entire game is playable from start to finish, there’s a good chance Respawn knows how long the game will be roughly, so it’s odd that it hasn’t provided an estimate yet. Maybe it isn’t saying anything because the game is indeed pretty short, and it’s not looking forward to getting grilled about it by some gamers who prefer games to takes them weeks or months to beat.

That said, we know there’s multiple planets to explore in the game, which suggests a somewhat meatier length, even if these planets are more of a linear experience. Alas, all we can do is speculate and patiently wait for Respawn to divulge more.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Pre-orders are live now. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Google Stadia port. Meanwhile, Respawn has confirmed there’s no plans, at the moment, to bring the game to Nintendo Switch.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming single-player, narrative-driven Star Wars game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. How long would you like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to be?

