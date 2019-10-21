Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Reveals New Golden Pre-Order Bonus

Today, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on PS4, Xbox One, and PC went gold, meaning it’s ready to be printed onto discs and shipped off to stores. To celebrate, developer Respawn Entertainment and publisher EA have revealed a new pre-order bonus that will be given to everyone who has already pre-ordered the game, and everyone who pre-orders it between now and launch next month. More specifically, over on the official EA Star Wars account, the pair announced that all pre-orders of the game will get the Gold Squadron Stinger Mantis skin, which turns protagonist Cal Kestis’ ship into a beautiful, golden work of art.

“To celebrate Jedi: Fallen Order officially going gold, we’re adding the Gold Squadron Stinger Mantis skin to ALL pre-orders, both existing and new,” reads the tweet. “We’ll see you aboard November 15th!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

To celebrate #JediFallenOrder officially going gold, we’re adding the Gold Squadron Stinger Mantis skin to ALL pre-orders, both existing and new!

We’ll see you aboard November 15th! pic.twitter.com/0ejmSWaDkg — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) October 18, 2019

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear what level of customization Kestis’ ship will have. We know players will be able to customize it, but so far Respawn hasn’t shown this customization in action. Again, we know the outside can be customized, but it remains unknown how deep and robust these customization options will be. As for the interior of the ship, Respawn hasn’t mentioned any type of customization, so presumably players will only be able to customize the exterior.

We are proud to announce that #JediFallenOrder has gone gold! We can’t wait for you to embark on this adventure across the Galaxy with us on 11/15. May the Force be with you! pic.twitter.com/93gHxxzEGc — Respawn (@Respawn) October 18, 2019

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is set to release worldwide on November 15 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Pre-orders are live on Amazon with discounts. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the upcoming single-player, narrative-driven Star Wars experience, click here.

“A galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a new third-person action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment,” reads an official pitch of the game. “This narratively driven, single-player game puts you in the role of a Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66 following the events of Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith. On a quest to rebuild the Jedi Order, you must pick up the pieces of your shattered past to complete your training, develop new powerful Force abilities and master the art of the iconic lightsaber – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.