Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Passes Major Sales Milestone

Last year, Electronic Arts released Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The game has quickly proven to be a success for the publisher, and now fans have a better idea on how the game has been performing. According to EA's financial results for the end of the fiscal year, Fallen Order "has more than 10 million unique players to date." EA did not reveal a further breakdown for the sales, so it's unclear which versions of the game performed best. Regardless, it's an impressive showing for the game, and it should bode well for more single-player Star Wars titles from the publisher in the future.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order takes place between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. A new character created specifically for the game, Cal Kestis is a padawan that managed to escape the Great Jedi Purge. In addition to finding financial success, Fallen Order was a critical success for the publisher, as well. The game has won numerous awards, including Best Adventure Game at the 23rd Annual D.I.C.E. Awards. The game's ending did leave the door open for a follow-up, so it will be interesting to see whether or not EA's future Star Wars plans include a sequel. Next month, EA will hold an all-digital version of their EA Play Live events, so it stands to reason that a sequel could be announced during the show.

While a sequel has not been officially announced, EA does not seem to be totally finished with Cal Kestis. Yesterday, the publisher surprised players with the release of a free update for Fallen Order, adding in a number of new features. The new update included new skins, a New Journey + mode, and new challenges. The release was timed for Star Wars Day, so it will be interesting to see if this was simply a one-off release, or if fans can expect to see more content for the game released in the coming months.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows. A Stadia version has also been announced, but no release date has been revealed, as of this writing.

