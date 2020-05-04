Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Adds New Challenges, Cosmetics, and More

Star Wars Day is officially here, and that means that franchise fans have a whole lot to look forward to. This extends to fans of Star Wars video games, as well. Today, Limited Run Games offered Special Edition releases for a pair of older games, and Fortnite has brought back a plethora of Star Wars content, for a limited time. Electronic Arts is also getting in on the action with a surprise update for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order! The update is available now, and it should give fans of the game some exciting new things to play around with!

Lightsaber aficionados will be happy to know that a new color has finally been added to the game: red! EA had previously left that color out since red is a Sith color, but there is a very good reason that the color is now available, as the game now offers a look for Cal Kestis based on the Inquisitors! The new cosmetic is accompanied by a number of new looks for BD-1.

The most significant of these updates is the addition of Meditation Training. In Meditation Training, players take on new combat challenges, which task them with completing certain goals, such as defeating all enemies, taking no damage, etc. In addition to taking on challenges offered by the game, players can also create their own through the Battle Grid. The game will allow players to place different enemy types on the map, and give themselves a significant new challenge. Players can even take on characters such as Jaro Tapal, and the Inquisitor version of Cal.

Master the Force like you’ve never done before. Combat challenges, fresh cosmetics, and more are coming to #JediFallenOrder! pic.twitter.com/aezer0V92x — EA Star Wars #stayandplay (@EAStarWars) May 4, 2020

Last but not least, the update also offers New Journey + mode. Players can now revisit the game, using all of the various cosmetics that players unlocked the first time around. Overall, it seems like a nice bit of extra content. While the update might have arrived a little bit later than some would have hoped for, it's also free for all players, so it's a bit difficult to complain!

What do you think of the latest update for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order? Do you plan on revisiting the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.