It Looks Like ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Will Not Have A Season Pass

We already know that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order won’t have any multiplayer or microtransactions, and will rather be a pure single-player experience with a focus on story. And this has gamers skeptical. How is EA going to make any additional money on the game? The publisher is known for microtransactions and squeezing every dollar it can out of a game’s content. But, apparently, EA is evolving. And if this wasn’t evident by the lack of multilpayer and microtransactions, maybe the lack of a Season Pass all together will change your mind. That’s right, it looks like the game won’t even have a Season Pass.

Over on Microsoft’s Windows 10 listing for the game, there’s a mention of a Deluxe Edition of the game. And with Deluxe Editions, normally comes word of a Season Pass packed in. But there’s no such mention in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s Deluxe Edition. There’s mention of a “Directors Cut,” which will offer a behind-the-scenes look of the game, as well as some unique cosmetic equipment. But that’s it. There’s no mention of a Season Pass anywhere in the listing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, this doesn’t completely rule out a Season Pass. It could be missing for a multitude of reasons. That said, the most obvious and explainable reason is the simplest reason: there isn’t one.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is poised to release on November 15 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated Star Wars adventure, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know there. Is EA really changing? Is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order about to release with no Season Pass?

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!