In Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Your Ship Is Important, And You Can Customize It

In Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order you’re going to visit multiple different planets, and for the most part you can decide when you want to visit these planets, all which have their own hubs full of people to talk to and things to do. You can’t just teleport to planets though, you fly there on your ship, the Stinger Mantis, which is a new class of ships that’s completely canon. There are no loading screens while traveling from planet to planet because flights happen in real-time. In other words, they act as a veiled loading screen. Of course, this means you’re going to have some time to kill when you’re on your ship, which is why it will have different activities for you to do.

Your ship has interior features like you’d see in a Mass Effect game, though it’s unclear if you customize these different quarters. What you can customize though is the exterior. Respawn hasn’t revealed this feature in action yet, but it sounds pretty robust.

As mentioned above, you can, mostly, fly to any planet at any time, whether it’s to continue the story or just because you want to explore and mess around. In other words, if you stray away from the beaten core path, you could be spending a lot of time on your ship.

What’s a bit unclear is whether you can use your ship while on a planet. It sounds like you can’t, but Respawn hasn’t clarified at the moment of publishing.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Pre-orders are live now. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on November 15, 2019. As for a Google Stadia port, EA hasn’t announced or denied any plans to bring the game to the new streaming platform. Meanwhile, it has outright said it has no plans to bring the title to Nintendo Switch.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming single-player, story-driven Star Wars adventure, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, Respawn has confirmed you can customize protagonist Cal Kestis’ lightsaber, or at the least color of it.

