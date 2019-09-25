New Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Teaser Released

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment will soon show off the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game during a big Star Wars event this week. We’ve seen a decent amount of the game’s story and gameplay including combat and character reveals already, and it looks like we’ll be seeing more events that set up the Fallen Order narrative in the trailer that’s coming on Thursday. A teaser released by the EA Star Wars Twitter account included what seems to be a brief slice of the game’s next trailer.

The video below was released on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s reveal of the game’s next trailer. We see the trailer start with one of the most ominous sightings a Star Wars experience can offer: A red lightsaber. It’s held by an unidentified character, presumably a Sith, who’s staring down the protagonist Cal Kestis and his companion Cere Junda. The pair head away from whoever’s holding the lightsaber as Cere takes a shot at the character before they leave.

We don’t yet know who the one wielding the lightsaber is, though some of the initial reactions to the teaser trailer suggested that it might be Darth Vader. While the iconic Sith character will almost certainly be in the game in some capacity, others have pointed out that it’s more likely this character is the Second Sister instead. Differences between her and Vader like the length of the cape and the curved part of the lightsaber’s hilt which appears to match the guard on the Second Sister’s weapon were also brought up.

GUYS…IT’S NOT VADER!

You can see that the lightsaber has a curve. It’s obviously the Inquisitor, and she also has a cape. — Skye Walker 🍃 (@skyewalker06) September 25, 2019

The want you to think that but the cape is too high. — NavyMojo (@NavyMojo) September 25, 2019

Whoever it ends up being, we’ll see them and more during Thursday’s reveal. It was confirmed on Tuesday that Fallen Order would be part of the Triple Force Friday reveal taking place on Thursday to show off more of the game. We’ll see a new trailer for sure along with new products for the game, but we don’t yet know what those products will be. Actor Cameron Monaghan who’s lending his talents to the role of Cal Kestis will appear during the event to present the news.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on November 15th.