Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Trailer Reveals Forest Whitaker’s Rogue One Character

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order made its big gameplay debut during Electronic Arts’ EA Play event, and with the latest demo that’s been showcased, we got to see the first look at the game’s Jedi-focused gameplay. Lightsabers swung and blasts were deflected as the protagonist Cal Kestis fended off Purge Troopers and non-human enemies, but we also got to catch a glimpse of a Star Wars character fans will recognize. Actor Forest Whitaker appears to be reprising his role as Saw Gerrera, a character who was seen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Whitaker’s character was first shown in the trailer around the one minute mark and can be seen above. It’s a much younger version of the character compared to what we’ve seen in Rogue One, but this is definitely Whitaker’s Gerrera who’s making an appearance. He’s shown conversing with Cal Kestis, a new character in the Star Wars canon, so it looks like we can expect to see several other known characters within the game.

The images below show a side-by-side comparison of the two versions of Whitaker’s character to refresh your memory if it’s been a while since you’ve seen Rogue One.

Gerrera isn’t the only character in Fallen Order who’s played by a well-known actor. Cal Kestis, the main character of the game who’s a Padawan that survived the events of Order 66, is played by Gotham star Cameron Monaghan. When Monaghan wrapped the motion capture part of the game, he shared a behind-the-scenes look that showed how the team went about inserting him into the game and said that Fallen Order had been “such a wonderful experience with new friends.” He added that he couldn’t wait to show off the hard work of everyone who’d contributed to the game, and we’ve now gotten a taste of that in the trailer above.

Cal Kestis is also pretty young in the game compared to other characters in the Star Wars universe, but the developers have an explanation for that was well.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on November 15th. Pre-orders are live now.

