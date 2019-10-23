New Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Video Is All About BD-1

In Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, players will play as Cal Kestis, a brand-new character to the Star Wars universe, but who’s also canon, just like the rest of the game. And on Kestis’ journey, he will be accompanied by another new character, BD-1, who yes, is another adorable droid in the Star Wars universe. BD-1 is Kestis’ side-kick, who players will be spending a lot of time with. That said, EA and Respawn Entertainment haven’t revealed much about the character, well, until today, because today the pair released a brand-new video for the character that dives into how the development team created the character, from its sound design to animations.

“Cal’s faithful droid companion,” reads a brief character description of BD-1. “He’s always close at hand to investigate tight spaces, scan the environment for useful information, or heal Cal during battle.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may know, cute side-kicks droids are a bit overplayed at this point. However, while the returns on each are declining, they are still safe bets for popular characters, and, more importantly, great for merchandise.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches later this year on November 15. For more news, media, rumors, leaks, and information on the upcoming single-player, narrative-driven Star Wars experience, be sure to peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts. How does BD-1 look? Will he rank with the series’ best droids?

“A galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a new third-person action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment,” reads an official pitch of the game. “This narratively-driven single player game puts you in the role of a Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66 following the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. On a quest to rebuild the Jedi Order, you must pick up the pieces of your shattered past to complete your training, develop new powerful Force abilities, and master the art of the iconic lightsaber – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors.”