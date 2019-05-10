Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Writer Explains What’s Wrong With The Last Jedi

Last month, Respawn Entertainment and EA revealed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to the world, a new single-player Star Wars game coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC later this year. At the time of the reveal, Respawn also announced that Chris Avellone – a veteran writer famously known for games like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – was a writer on the project, which naturally got fans of narrative-driven experiences pretty excited. That said, recently VCG caught up with the writer to talk about multiple subjects, including The Last Jedi, which apparently Avellone isn’t the biggest fan of.

“I thought that portrayal of Luke Skywalker was very weak,” said the writer. “I thought they gave him a scapegoat role that wasn’t merited and didn’t fit with his character, in my opinion. I like the fact that they were playing around with it, but at the same time I didn’t like the execution and I thought it could have been handled a lot better or differently.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avellone continued:

“I also thought it was a case of comedy goes too far, side characters and massive detour plots were rapidly introduced… I liked what they were trying to do, I just didn’t like how it was executed.”

Avellone also talked about his work on Fallen Order, which was apparently a pretty easy transition for the writer, despite the fact that he hadn’t worked on the franchise in quite some time.

“Getting back into it was very, very smooth,” said Avellone “When I was working on KoTOR 2, getting into the Star Wars universe was very rocky because I didn’t like Star Wars and I didn’t like the fact that we were doing a Star Wars project. I was like, ‘I left Black Isle for this?’ But then after a few weeks of researching, watching the movies again, I rediscovered my nine-year-old self and was really excited.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is poised to release on November 15 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated Star Wars game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!