Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Is Coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

EA today announced that Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is officially coming to its gaming subscription service EA Play on November 10th. This addition also means that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be available via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate the moment it hits EA Play, as that is the same date that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will begin to include all of EA Play. That's a whole lot more people that will suddenly have access to one of the latest and greatest narrative-driven Star Wars video games.

"Enjoy all the benefits of EA Play and get access to over 100 high-quality console and PC games, Xbox Live Gold, and more when you join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate," the official page for EA Play reads. You can check out the official announcement of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order joining EA Play below:

Begin your journey Nov. 10 when Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order enters The Play List. The galaxy awaits. Find out more here: https://t.co/n68u0OG9NU pic.twitter.com/3pGilGiAtO — Electronic Arts (@EA) November 5, 2020

"What is EA Play? It’s a great way to get more from the games you love," the announcement reads in part. "Members can access exclusive in-game challenges in select games and rewards, unlock special member-only content, play early trials of brand-new titles, and get instant access to a collection of our best-loved series and top titles. Plus, members also save on EA digital purchases, with a 10% member discount."

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. As noted above, it is set to join EA Play (and therefore Xbox Game Pass Ultimate) on November 10th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order right here.

