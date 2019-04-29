Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order May Have Some Type of Xbox Partnership

Earlier this month, developer Respawn Entertainment and publisher EA unveiled Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a brand-new single-player Star Wars game in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Interestingly, after the reveal, a partnership with Xbox was revealed, but not really detailed. At the time, it simply manifested in some Xbox-specific prizes. And if the partnership was limited to just this, then that’s not a very big deal. However, it’s possible this was part of a much larger partnership.

Now, Repsawn and EA have already announced the game will release on November 15 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. So we know there won’t be any timed-exclusivity shenanigans, but there could be a marketing deal in place. This could mean that the game will appear on Microsoft’s E3 stage this June, or that advertisement for the game will use the Xbox splash screen. It could also mean Xbox One players will get some exclusive in-game items or goodies. Who knows. Unfortunately, at the moment, all we can do is speculate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may know, third-party games are constantly striking partnerships with Microsoft and Sony, most of which are of no real significance. But sometimes the partnerships do carry some weight, like Sony’s with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and the Destiny series.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is poised to release worldwide on November 15 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Stadia port. As for a Nintendo Switch port, EA has already come out and said it has no plans to bring the game to the Nintendo system.

For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated Star Wars game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. And, of course, feel free to leave a comment or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Star Wars.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers:Endgame! This is the spoiler filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!