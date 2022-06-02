Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Rumored to Feature Darth Maul

A new rumor has suggested that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the forthcoming sequel to Respawn Entertainment and EA’s Fallen Order, could feature the iconic villain Darth Maul. At this point in time, many of the story details involving Jedi: Survivor are shrouded in mystery. Even though developers at Respawn have described the game as quite dark, we still don’t know what to expect from its throughline narrative. Now, following the appearance of Darth Vader at the conclusion of Fallen Order, it sounds like Maul could be the next popular Star Wars baddie to show up in the sequel.

This rumor in question stems from a video game industry insider by the name of Nick Baker, who has had plenty of accurate scoops in the past. In the latest episode of the XboxEra Podcast, Baker shared that he had previously heard that Darth Maul would play a role in the events of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Baker added the caveat though that he had heard about this information well over a year ago though, which means that things certainly could have changed with the project since then.

In a general sense, Darth Maul could absolutely appear in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor without causing continuity problems. Based on where the game is set within the larger Star Wars timeline, Maul is still alive and is in the process of running the Shadow Collective. While he eventually dies years later in a battle with Obi-Wan, his story could certainly cross paths with Cal Kestis at some point during the events of Jedi: Survivor. Still, take this rumor with the typical grain of salt for the time being.

For now, the only thing we know with certainty about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is that it’s poised to release at some point in 2023. When it does arrive, it will only be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms.

How would you feel about seeing Darth Maul potentially show up at some point in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Would Maul’s appearance make you that much more interested in playing this sequel? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.