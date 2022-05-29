Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Star Cameron Monaghan Says the Sequel Is More "Mature"

✖

Cameron Monaghan, the star who plays Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, has said that the upcoming sequel, Jedi: Survivor, is a more "mature" game compared to its predecessor. As one of the bigger announcements of Star Wars Celebration 2022, Respawn and EA confirmed that Jedi: Survivor was real and that it would be coming in 2023. And while fans are still trying to piece together their thoughts on the first teaser trailer, Monaghan himself has now talked about what he thinks of the game.

Taking to Twitter after Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was formally revealed, Monaghan said that the game is one that he's been working on for multiple years at this point. While he didn't say much about what the story of Jedi: Survivor will touch on, he did speak to what it's like thematically, especially when compared to Fallen Order.

"I love when stories grow with their characters and audience. I'm excited to present what Lucasfilm, Respawn, EA, and I have been working on the last few years," Monaghan said on social media. "I'm proud to say Jedi: Survivor is a complex, mature, and exciting progression for an audacious, ambitious game."

I love when stories grow with their characters and audience. I’m excited to present what @lucasfilm @respawn @eastarwars and I have been working on the last few years. I’m proud to say #JediSurvivor is a complex, mature, and exciting progression for an audacious, ambitious game. pic.twitter.com/rQBYV0lnCp — Cameron Monaghan (@cameronmonaghan) May 27, 2022

In a general sense, it's quite interesting to hear that the subject matter of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is going to seemingly be even darker than Fallen Order. Although the original game had its lighthearted moments, it was largely a pretty dark game in its own right that featured some tough moments. To hear that Jedi: Survivor will only further be leaning into this with a tone that is more mature means that we should certainly gear up for an experience that will be emotionally charged.

At this point in time, there's very little that we know about what Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will have in store. The main thing that we do know is that the game will launch in 2023 (likely in the early part of the year) and will only be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. If any new information on Jedi: Survivor is shared in the near future, we'll keep you posted here on ComicBook.com.