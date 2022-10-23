Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Report Details Next Major Reveal

A new report associated with Respawn Entertainment's upcoming game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has detailed when we might see our next major look at the title. Following its reveal earlier this year, Respawn and publisher Electronic Arts have remained incredibly quiet about the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. And while this silence has led to fans wondering when more information might be shared, it sounds like we won't have to wait much longer to see Survivor in action.

According to video game industry reporter Jeff Grubb, EA is planning to highlight more of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor beginning in December. Grubb didn't outline when this new glimpse at the game might take place, but The Game Awards 2022 is set to happen in the early portion of the month on Thursday, December 8th. As such, it seems likely that this venue could end up showcasing a new trailer or the first official gameplay footage from Survivor.

As a whole, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been kept under wraps quite a bit. Not only have we yet to see gameplay, but EA and Respawn also haven't disclosed a release date as well. Despite this, Grubb notes that Survivor is currently planned to launch in March 2023, which is something that we've heard multiple times in the past. While this window could always end up shifting, it seems that EA wants to keep the promotional period for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor quite brief. Given how well Fallen Order ended up selling when it launched back in 2019, it's likely that this brief marketing window won't end up drastically impacting the sequel's sales.

For the time being, EA has only committed to releasing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at some point in 2023. When it does arrive, it will also only be available on current-gen hardware which includes PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

