Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gets New Update With PS5 Pro Fixes

A new update for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has today been released on PS5 to fix ongoing problems associated with the game on PS5 Pro consoles. Not long after the PS5 Pro was released at the end of this past year, an upgrade patch for Jedi: Survivor went live to improve the action-adventure title on PlayStation’s latest hardware. Unfortunately, players were quick to report that this PS5 Pro upgrade actually made Jedi: Survivor look worse than its standard version on PS5. Now, in the wake of these complaints, Respawn Entertainment has released a new update that should hopefully fix these troubles.

Downloadable right now, this new update for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is only available for PS5 platforms. The update is said to bring the game to the latest version of PSSR, which is the technology at the center of the PS5 Pro. As a result of this tweak, it should keep the game from dipping in visual quality as it did previously. Other than this, Respawn notes that it has addressed other errors tied to flickering, fog, and water reflections.

Assuming that this patch does indeed fix the problems that have been had with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PS5 Pro, this could be one of the last updates that the game ever receives. Rather than continuing to support Jedi: Survivor, Respawn and EA have already confirmed that work on a third game on the Star Wars Jedi series is in development. Details on when this entry might launch have yet to be given, but we’ll likely learn more at some point in the coming months or years.

If you’d like to see a full breakdown of what has been done with this new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor update, you can find the full patch notes courtesy of Respawn attached below.