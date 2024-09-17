Star Wars Jedi 3 Confirmed to Be the Final Game in the Series

Electronic Arts has confirmed that the next game in the Star Wars Jedi series will be the final one that Respawn Entertainment creates. Not long after the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor this past year, Cameron Monaghan, the actor behind protagonist Cal Kestis, revealed that Respawn was already in the process of working on a third installment. Since then, details on what is merely being dubbed "Star Wars Jedi 3" have been few and far between. Now, EA has broken that silence just a bit and has given some initial info on Cal's next adventure.

Speaking during EA's Investor Day 2024 presentation, company president Laura Miele said that the next game in the Star Wars Jedi series will be the "final chapter" of the series. Few other details were shared about the upcoming title, likely because it's still very early on in development. The only other thing that was divulged was the lifetime sales of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have now topped 40 million combined.

"Over 40 million Star Wars fans have connected with Cal Kestis and his arc of becoming a powerful Jedi," Miele said. "Respawn is working hard to bring the final chapter of this thrilling story to players."

The idea of Star Wars Jedi being a trilogy is something that we've known about for a little over a year. In proximity to the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, director Stig Asmussen said that those at Respawn always intended for the series to be comprised of three games in total. Now it's known that this dream will become a reality, although curiously, without Asmussen at the helm. The director of both Fallen Order and Survivor left Respawn in the back half of 2023 to establish his own studio. At the time of this writing, it's not known who will direct Star Wars Jedi 3, although more details should emerge in the months and years ahead.

Elsewhere, EA also confirmed this week that the next game in the Battlefield series will return to a modern setting and will center around 64-person multiplayer matches. New info on this yet-to-be-titled entry in the franchise is said to be arriving in 2025.