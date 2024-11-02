The Best Star Wars Game of All Time Is on Sale for Just $5

The best Star Wars game of all time, at least according to Metacritic scores, is on sale for just $5 for a limited time. The Star Wars game in question hails from 2003, a year gamers were busy playing the likes of Call of Duty, Tony Hawk’s Underground, Mario Kart: Double Dash, Final Fantasy X-2, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Beyond Good & Evil, Manhunt, Drakengard, Enter the Matrix, Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga, Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3, SSX 3, Viewtiful Joe, NBA Street Vol. 2, F-Zero GX, Jak II, and much more.

2003 was a packed year. And it was also a great year for Star Wars fans, because in 2003 the best Star Wars game ever released came out. That game is Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. It being on sale is for $5 is fairly timely because BioWare’s newest release, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, released this week. While it is dividing fans though, KOTOR was universally acclaimed back in 2003. While it is not the best-selling Star Wars game of all time, it is the highest rated. And right now it is on sale for $5.24 on the Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo eShop. This deal, however, is set to expire on 11/4/24 at 02:59 a.m. EST.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, for those somehow unfamiliar with it, is an RPG from BioWare and LucasArts that released back in 2003, initially as an Xbox exclusive. Upon release, it garnered a very impressive 94 on Metacritic. Right alongside Mass Effect 2, it is widely considered not just one of the best BioWare games, one of the best Star Wars games, but one of the best games of all time.

“Four thousand years before the Galactic Empire, hundreds of Jedi Knights have fallen in battle against the ruthless Sith and you are the last hope of the Jedi Order,” reads an official description of the game on the Nintendo eShop. “Can you master the awesome power of the Force and save the Republic? Or will you fall to the lure of the dark side?”

