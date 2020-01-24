Remake of Classic Star Wars Game Reportedly in the Works

According to a new report, Electronic Arts is planning on bringing back a classic Star Wars game in the remake form. More specifically, a remake of BioWare‘s Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is currently and allegedly in development. The report comes way of Cinelinx, which claims that it as been told by two independent sources — one of which has been reliable in the past — that EA is currently working on reviving the classic game. Now, one source claims it’s a straight up a remake, while the other says it’s more of a sequel that would take elements from the game and its follow-up and combine then into one single game. Meanwhile, it would also make the game canon. In other words, it would be more of a reboot or reimagining than a straight remake.

The report goes on to mention that EA currently has a “BUNCH” of Star Wars projects in some form of development, which somewhat lines up with what I’ve personally heard. Cinelinx specifically mentions a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a Project Luminous tie-in game, and something for the Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, the report doesn’t have any further information on any of these projects, nor any more details on this supposed KOTOR remake.

As you may remember, back in 2015 the same source claimed that a KOTOR remake was in development, only to claim a year later that it was being put on ice. The point is, even if this is scoop is legit — and there’s no reason to think it isn’t — it may not actually lead to anything.

For those that don’t know: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic hit back in 2003, and is widely considered one of the best games of all time. Not only did it review incredibly well, but found commercial success. In other words, it wouldn’t be very surprising to see EA go back to it. The question is, who will be the developer tasked with the daunting task of a remaking arguably the best Star Wars game ever? You’d assume it would be given back to BioWare, but the report makes no mention of the developer that’s had a shaky few years between Anthem and Mass Effect: Andromeda.