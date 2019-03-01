‘Star Wars KOTOR’ and ‘Fallout: New Vegas’ Writer Confirms Work On ‘Jedi Fallen Order’

We knew that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II and Fallout: New Vegas writer was busy at work on Dying Light 2, but fans had no idea that he was back into the Star Wars-verse with the upcoming game from Respawn Star Wars Jedi: The Fallen Order. At least until now.

The famed games writer took to Twitter to answer one fan’s question about what other projects he currently has in the works outside of the zombie sequel. He not only confirmed his part with the upcoming Star Wars game, but also hinted at another huge announcement on the horizon:

“I can’t say 100% b/c of NDAs, but the ones I can say: I just finished up work with Jedi: The Fallen Order – and beyond that, there’s another big bomb dropping in a month,” he teased in the above tweet. “Er, I mean, maybe. Ahem.”

People were beyond stoked to see him attached to this project and they weren’t afraid to show it:

As far as “the big reveal” goes, we’ll be getting our first real look at the upcoming game during an event held in Chicago coming up soon in April. A new trailer is expected to drop, as well as a full reveal on what fans can expect from the new adventure in a beloved galaxy far, far away.

We don’t have a release date yet, but we’ll be learning more here next month! Excited to see Chris’ involvement with the upcoming Respawn title? What are you hoping his “mystery” title is? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

