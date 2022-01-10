Star Wars: KOTOR Remake Could Make Drastic Gameplay Change

Since its release in 2003, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic has been considered one of the best games of all-time. Last year, Aspyr surprised fans with the announcement of a remake of the game, which will be a timed exclusive on PlayStation 5. Unfortunately, Aspyr has been very quiet about the project, but YouTuber MrMattyPlays has heard new reports about the remake. Most notably, it seems the remake will ditch the turn-based combat from the original, and replace it with action inspired by games like God of War and Nioh. As with any rumor, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt until we get official confirmation!

While there has been no official word, Screen Rant‘s reporting points out that a job listing for the game seems to lend credibility to this rumor. A number of RPGs have been moving away from turn-based combat over the last few years, including 2020’s Final Fantasy VII Remake. As such, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see a change to the combat, though it would likely come as a disappointment for many fans. MrMattyPlays also stated that the game will apparently have multiple play modes, but his source did not offer any further details.

It will be interesting to see how things pan out for the KOTOR remake! There will be a tremendous amount of pressure on Aspyr to deliver a game that lives up to the legacy of the original game, while delivering an experience that feels modern. That’s a difficult balance for any remake to make, especially one that has the kind reputation that KOTOR has. A bad remake does not hurt the reputation of the original, and Aspyr has made Knights of the Old Republic available on multiple platforms. However, there are very big expectations for this game.

Regardless of what happens, hopefully any changes Aspyr makes will prove to be for the best. For now, fans of the original game will just have to wait patiently for more information!

