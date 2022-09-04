Star Wars: Legion Reveals Full Details on The Mandalorian and Grogu Expansion, Available For Pre-Order

Atomic Mass Games made fans of Disney's The Mandalorian extremely happy when they revealed that Din Djarin (Mando) and Grogu (Baby Yoda) would be joining Star Wars: Legion in the near future, and thankfully the new additions are right around the corner. Asmodee has revealed more details on the Star Wars: Legion – Din Djarin & Grogu Operative Expansion, including the expansion's release date, which will be October 21st of this year. Now you'll be able to add the delightful duo to all of your upcoming Legion games, and the new expansion will retail for $24.99. The Mando and Grogu expansion is now up for pre-order right here.

As you can see below, the expansion includes miniatures for Mando and Grogu, and the Grogu miniature features two different pose options, including one where he's chowing down on some dinner. The set also features two Unit Cards, four Command Cards, and four Upgrade Cards, and you can check out some images of the new pack below.

(Photo: AMG)

Those four Upgrade Cards allow players to customize their Din Djarin with additional equipment, including his Amban Rifle or his Beskar Spear. You can find the official description of Din Djarin and Grogu Operative Expansion below.

"The Mandalorian and Grogu are ready to join the battles of Star Wars: Legion with this Operative Expansion! Din Djarin, also known as the Mandalorian, expands the game's mercenary forces with his skills as a bounty hunter. Joining him as a counterpart is Grogu, a foundling with a strong connection to the Force. Together, they form a potent duo that can also enhance your players' Rebel and Imperial armies. In addition to their latent abilities provided on two unit cards, this expansion also includes four command cards that give them even more strategic options in battle. Finally, four upgrade cards give players the freedom to outfit Djarin with an array of additional equipment, including his Amban Rifle or a Beskar Spear."

Star Wars: Legion continues to expand with new Operative and Battle Force Expansions, and all of them require the Star Wars: Legion Core Set to play. You can find the official description for that set below, and you can find our full review of the set right here.

"Warfare is an inescapable part of the Star Wars universe, from the blow dealt to the Rebel Alliance in the Battle of Hoth to a few Rebel strike teams taking on a legion of stormtroopers stationed on Endor. Seize your chance to get your boots on the ground and lead your troops to victory with Star Wars™: Legion, a miniatures game of thrilling infantry battles in the Star Wars universe!

Star Wars: Legion invites you to join the unsung battles of the Galactic Civil War as the commander of a unique army filled with troopers, powerful ground or repulsor vehicles, and iconic characters like Darth Vader or Luke Skywalker. While innovative mechanics simulate the fog of war and the chaos of battle, the unpainted, easily assembled miniatures give you a canvas to create the Star Wars army you've always wanted to lead into battle-whether you fight for the monolithic, oppressive Galactic Empire or the ragtag Rebel Alliance."

Will you be picking up the new expansion and adding Mando and Grogu to your next game of Star Wars: Legion? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things tabletop and Star Wars: Legion with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!