Star Wars: Legion Will Add IG-88 and IG-11

Two iconic assassin droids are joining the ranks of Star Wars: Legion. Earlier this week, Atomic Mass Games announced plans to release the Star Wars Legion: IG-Series Assassin Droids Operative pack, which will contain IG-88 from The Empire Strikes Back and IG-11 from The Mandalorian. Both droids are considered mercenaries, which means they can be added as operatives to either the Imperial or Rebels, or they can join the mercenary Shadow Collective led by Darth Maul. IG-11 will also come with two upgrade cards that will allow players "to explore two distinct forms of programming." You can check out a first look at the units below:

(Photo: Atomic Mass Games)

Star Wars Legion is a miniatures skirmish game set within the Star Wars universe. Players build an army consisting of a single faction and made up of a mix of generic units, powerful commanders, and individual operatives. Most recently, Atomic Mass Games added the Shadow Collective which consists of units that can either be added as mercenaries to existing armies or can serve as its own army.

Atomic Mass Games also announced several new Battle Force Starter Sets for Star Wars: Legion, meant to provide new players with an easy jumping on point to build a new army. Four Battle Force sets were announced, each of which correspond to one of the four main factions in the game – Rebels, Imperials, Republic, and Separatists. The Rebel Alliance and Imperial armies are both pulled from the Battle of Hoth, while the 501st represents the Republic. Each Battle Force set comes with a Commander and multiple styles of units.

Star Wars Legion units and accessories are available in stores now. The IG-Series Assassin Droids and assorted Battle Force Starter Sets are due for release this fall.








