Star Wars: Outer Rim Unfinished Business Preview Reveals Playable Cad Bane

Fantasy Flight Games delighted quite a few Star Wars fans when they revealed an upcoming expansion for the excellent Star Wars: Outer Rim titled Unfinished Business, though they didn’t share that many details with the official announcement. Now Fantasy Flight has revealed a more in-depth preview of the expansion, which will double the number of cards in the game and introduce new features, more encounters, and more characters to meet and play as, as well as the major addition of Core Worlds to the game board.

Core Worlds take up residence on the endcaps of the board, and in addition to containing new planets, they also serve as quick travel points so players can get from one end of the board to the other. Now, traveling across the board with these does come with risk, as the Core Worlds are under the control of the Empire, and if you have a negative reputation with the Imperial forces, you can expect them to challenge you when traveling.

There will be a host of fan-favorite characters from the base game that are now fully playable, including Chewbacca, Dengar, and Hera Syndulla, but there are also new playable characters like the famous bounty hunter Cad Bane. There are also new contact tokens and databank cards that allow the characters in the base game encounterable in Unfinished Business, and you can also make characters like Han Solo and Boba Fest part of your crew.

This makes the world of Outer Rim even more complex, as if a contact token of a player’s character is revealed, you won’t be able to use that to fulfill a bounty on that character. Instead, you’ll need to jump into combat with that player and win if you want to collect on the bounty, which comes with its own rewards. There are also optional rules that can make the game even more interesting, like debt tokens that represent future favors between players, or Ambitions, which introduce a set of goals that you must complete to win the game.

We can’t wait to check out what Unfinished Business adds to Outer Rim, and you can pre-order the expansion now, which is set to ship on June 10th.

Are you excited for Unfinished Business? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!