Star Wars Outlaws Star Dee Bradley Baker Discusses Contrasts of Playing Both Jabba the Hutt and Nix

Star Wars Outlaws has reached its release month, with Ubisoft‘s open-world game that allows players to explore the galaxy far, far away in a capacity they’ve never been able to before set for launch on August 30th. Ever-present and beloved in the franchise is the voice work of Dee Bradley Baker, who for Outlaws steps into the iconic role of Tatooine crime boss first introduced in 1983 with the release of Return of the Jedi, Jabba the Hutt, and an all-new character crafted specifically as a companion to Outlaws’ protagonist, Nix. ComicBook was able to speak with Baker about his work on the two characters in Star Wars Outlaws, specifically focusing on the contrast between playing the two.

“Neither Jabba nor Nix are particularly difficult on the voice, unless Nix is fighting a lot – then it gets a little rougher,” Baker begins regarding the two roles he took on for Outlaws. “I’m an old Star Wars fan, and so I have very near and dear and clear memories of when I saw Jabba the Hutt in his lair way back when he made his first appearance back in the 80s. So that was very exciting to dive into that, and to try to bring the heft and the menace of this big, oily, mobster, thug of an alien creature to life. That’s a lot of fun, especially in contrast to little Nix, who is this light and chipper, chirping, happy little problem-solving critter. Totally as far away from Jabba the Hutt as you can get.”

“I’ve come to expect people coming up and performing characters at me all the time at conventions, and sometimes they’ll ask me how – it’s usually in the form of these days how do I do Perry the Platypus,” Baker continues. “But they’ll ask me about other creatures too, or they want me to say a quote of that character as well – so I’ll see! Maybe they’ll have me talk Jabba to them, or make some little Nix squeaks.”

Nix is a creature that Outlaws players will spend plenty of time with, as the merqaal is the companion to outlaw Kay Vess, who players will experience the game as. As for the Jabba himself, given that Outlaws is focused on the criminal underworld of the Star Wars universe during the Imperial Era, it’s only natural the iconic Hutt will have a presence in the game.