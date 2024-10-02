Star Wars Outlaws Sales Are Reportedly Worse Than Expected

It seems that sales for Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws are worse than even anticipated. Upon its launch a little over a month ago, Outlaws was met with a soft critical response as the open-world title only garnered a 76/100 aggregate review score on Metacritic. Ubisoft itself also seemed to find the game an initial disappointment as its stock fell in the wake of Star Wars Outlaws releasing. Now, a new report has come about that has added further context to the game's performance and it doesn't sound great.

Coming by way of Insider Gaming, it has been claimed that Star Wars Outlaws has currently only sold a bit more than one million copies. While this might be a major milestone for some games, it's surely not the performance that Ubisoft was hoping for. As a title from one of the industry's biggest third-party publishers that is rooted in the Star Wars IP, one million copies being sold across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC is greatly underwhelming.

Moving forward, Ubisoft has already started new initiatives to potentially increase the sales of Star Wars Outlaws. One of these moves is to bring the game to Steam, which it currently isn't available for on PC. In tandem with this, it's likely that discounts will begin to be seen for Outlaws in the weeks and months ahead to encourage more people to buy the game at a lower cost. Whether or not this ends up working in Ubisoft's favor remains to be seen, but it's clear that the company isn't thrilled with the title's trajectory to this point.

Further down the line, Ubisoft is beginning to shift its focus to Assassin's Creed Shadows. While the latest Assassin's Creed installment was at one point planned to release in November, Ubisoft recently delayed it to February 2025. This additional development time will allow those at Ubisoft to polish Shadows further and should result in the game being much better out of the gate. Hopefully, AC Shadows will get off to a better start than Star Wars Outlaws has as it could end up being one of the most pivotal games that Ubisoft has ever released.