Ubisoft and developer Massive Entertainment have today announced that Star Wars Outlaws has gone gold. First shown off to the world in the summer of 2023, Ubisoft had a much more extensive showcase for Outlaws this past month at its Ubisoft Forward event. Now, with its launch slated to happen in a little more than a month, it has been revealed that the initial work on the title has reached its end.

Shared on social media today, Ubisoft confirmed that Star Wars Outlaws has reached its gold status. If you’re unfamiliar with this term, it essentially means that Massive Entertainment has now completed its development on Outlaws and can begin the process of printing the game to discs and shipping to retailers around the globe. Most importantly, it means that Star Wars Outlaws shouldn’t be in danger of receiving a last-minute delay, as its August 30th launch date will now be met.

“Star Wars Outlaws has gone gold!” Ubisoft said on X. “Our team can’t wait for you to start exploring the Outer Rim and living the life of a scoundrel – August 30 can’t come soon enough!

In the lead-up to Star Wars Outlaws releasing in August, Massive Entertainment will surely continue to work on the project and will polish it up until its launch date. These fixes will then almost certainly be pushed out as part of a day-one patch, which has become commonplace for nearly all video games in 2024. As such, those who are planning to buy the game upon its release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, or PC can expect an update to accompany the title’s initial download.

Star Wars Outlaws is the first of two major releases that Ubisoft has lined up for the back half of 2024. The second such title will be Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which is set to release on November 12th. Outside of these games, Ubisoft continues to support its other releases of 2024 in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, xDefiant, and Skull and Bones with new content over time.