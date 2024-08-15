Exclusive Star Wars Outlaws Item Is Free if You Have Disney+

When Star Wars Outlaws releases later this month, players that subscribe to Disney+ will be able to get a special in-game item. The item in question is the Nix Tail Wrappings, which provides a unique blue wrapping that appears on the tail of Kay Vess’ in-game companion. All in all, it’s kind of a minor freebie, but it’s hard to disagree with the price point! The Nix Tail Wrappings item is available to claim now by going to Ubisoft’s official website right here. The offer will only be available through November 15th at 23:59 p.m. PT.

An image of Nix with the Tail Wrappings can be found below.

It will be interesting to see if Nix gets more customization options in the game. There’s obviously an opportunity for Ubisoft to get creative with those Tail Wrappings, releasing different color combinations, or even special designs inspired by various parts of the Star Wars canon.

Nix seems to play a pretty big role in Star Wars Outlaws, helping Kay out in various ways throughout the game. Nix can be sent to activate switches or grab items that are out of reach. While that should help with the game’s environmental puzzles, Nix can also be sent to attack enemies. The Merqaal creature is brought to life in the game by actor Dee Bradley Baker, who provides the character’s various squeaks and sounds. Speaking to ComicBook earlier this month, Baker discussed voicing Nix and Jabba the Hutt in the game, stating that “neither Jabba nor Nix are particularly difficult on the voice, unless Nix is fighting a lot – then it gets a little rougher.”

In the lead up to the release of Star Wars Outlaws, Nix has quickly become something of a mascot for the game, much in the same way that Grogu has for The Mandalorian. It remains to be seen whether Nix will be nearly as embraced by the Star Wars community, but the character does have kind of an endearing quality to him, while also having some practicality. Gamers can find out for themselves when Star Wars Outlaws releases on August 30th.

Are you excited to check out Star Wars Outlaws later this month? What do you think of this freebie through Disney+?