Star Wars Outlaws Spoilers Surface After Stream Leak

If you’re looking forward to Star Wars Outlaws and don’t want to have anything spoiled before you’re able to play it yourself, it might be time to take a break from social media for the next couple of days, or at least mute some terms. That’s because Star Wars Outlaws gameplay has apparently leaked online via some early streams that weren’t supposed to be taking place from people who’ve gotten ahold of copies of the game ahead of schedule. Those streams have since been removed from the places that they were originally hosted, but that doesn’t mean the details and gameplay shown within them are gone from the Internet.

People first began noticing early copies of the game being streamed on Kick through one or two different accounts that seem to have been newly made for this exact purpose. The streams showed gameplay and cinematics from Star Wars Outlaws that could be considered spoiler-y for those who want an experience unfettered by any kinds of early looks at the game.

As others have already pointed out, it’s likely that Kick was used to stream the games since it has a history of acting slower when it comes to streaming content that shouldn’t even be streamed at all.

“At least we can say these streams of leaked early copies of games, is the 1 good thing to come from Kick and its lack of enforcing anything,” proposed one player in a subreddit discussing these early streams.

Those streams have since been removed from the accounts in question, and looking at their “Videos” tab, there’s nothing there to indicate that they ever streamed the game, so it seems some actions have been taken even if the accounts themselves are still live. Whatever was being streamed would’ve likely only been early portions of the game, so there’s probably not much cause for concern about spoilers from what’s out there now, but those people obviously still have the game, so spoilers could get worse in the coming days if the accounts stay active.

Star Wars Outlaws releases on August 30th, but the early access obtained through the Gold Edition or Ultimate Edition will allow you to play the game three days earlier, so expect to be people sharing much more about the game early next week.