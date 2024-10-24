Star Wars Outlaws Third Update Live, Here’s What It Does

Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft have released a new Star Wars Outlaws update, the game’s third update since its release back on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X back in August. And just like the game’s original release, this new update is available on all platforms.

According to the official patch notes for the update — Update 1.03 — the new update is focused on improving stealth in the game, enemy AI, and speeder travel. This is not the full extent of the update though. However, there aren’t any new features or any new content. The former is apparently coming in the game’s fourth update on November 21 though, an update the aforementioned describe as the game’s biggest yet.

Below, you can check the official patch noes for Star Wars Outlaws Update 1.03 as they have been officially provided by Ubisoft.

Performance & Stability

Fixed an issue where the game would crash when ‘New Game’ was selected

Improved overall stability and FPS drops

Fixed an issue where the game could crash when using the Electrobinoculars on PS5

Improved stability with GeForce Now

General Gameplay

Increased and improved quest checkpoints

Improved manual and autosave features including allowing more opportunities to save in the open world, compounds, and syndicate territories

Removed autosave restrictions for combat/detection

Improved NPC and player animations

‘Wanted’ difficulty now scales based on player progression

Fixed an issue where Death Troopers would not spawn from search parties

Improved enemy AI and combat behavior

Fixed an issue where the Stun Shot would miss if shooting from cover when unholstered

Fixed an issue where the Boonta Brawler Belt did not increase grenade blast radius

Fixed an issue where grappling hook haptics were not present on PS5

Improved camera detection for defeated enemies

UI, HUD and Settings

Improved UI when detected

Updated the keybind for Hyperspace jump

Added segments to the VRAM meter

Equipment screen now has an option to mark all items as viewed

Fixed an issue where the map cursor could disappear when using a controller on PC

Audio

Made NPC voice lines more consistent with player detection

Fixed an issue where there was no music on Renpali station

Fixed an issue where multiple sound effects would disappear after completing the game

Improved ground wetness/snow footstep sound effect playback

Improved airtraffic sound effect playback

Improved audio for collisions

Cinematics

Improved textures during cinematics

Fixed an issue with blurred images during cinematics and dialogue scenes

Camera

Improved the camera when interacting with vendors

Improved camera re-center speed on the speeder

Worlds, Fauna and Flora

Increased spawn rates for speeder races

Made the Varaki predator on Toshara more formidable

Sabacc:

Fixed an issue where music and ambiance were missing

Photo Mode:

Enabled splitting camera inversion from gameplay camera

Added option to disable UI sounds in photo mode

Camera speed applies to both panning and movement

Enable switching between 16:9 and 21:9 modes

Implemented a color picker UI

Added a black, white and neon cyan Star Wars Outlaws logo

Fixed an issue where some UI elements could be seen in photos

Accessibility:

Removed glitch effect while using Electrobinoculars

Removed directional arrow for Kay’s captions when in standard gameplay camera view

Added setting to show a visual reminder of the button used for Nix quick actions

New settings from updates 1.2 and 1.3 added to accessibility presets

Menu remapping section added, allowing some keyboard controls for navigating menus to be remapped

The keys for Hyperspace menu and Hyperspace jump are now remappable through the keybind menu

Added settings to invert X and Y axis of photo mode camera

Moved menu narration to top of the UI menu & top of the vision preset menu

Added setting to stop voice lines interrupting menu narration

Menu narration now reads negative brightness slider values, the heal button while low on health, new quest notification, reputation changes in contracts menu, quest tracker ‘more info’ prompt, cloud upload/download notifications, that starting a Sabacc game requires a hold, and whether abilities of partially equipped gearsets are locked

Fixed an issue where Nix sense was not affected by protanopia color preset

Fixed an issue where ND5 and Gedeek would not appear as allies in high contrast mode for some missions

Fixed an issue where some inputs would have a double action if remapped

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where NPC speeders could collide with each other

Fixed an issue with the intel location for Thorden’s itinerary

Fixed an issue where the Trailblazer’s auxiliary devices couldn’t be used during syndicate quests

__MAIN & SIDE QUESTS __(beware of spoilers)

Canto Bight

Beginnings Fixed an issue where Nix could get stuck when stealing credits



Toshara

Underworld Traversal opportunities are now better highlighted

False Flag Adjusted the mission to enable flexibility in how players approach situations in addition to stealth Removed some alarm panels from the mission Adjusted the text when failing the mission Adjusted NPC and enemy placement

‘I’m here’ Intel Fixed an issue where a rock blocking the fan wouldn’t spawn if the player left the area and returned later



Kijimi

The Hive Adjusted NPC and enemy placement

Fixed an issue where Jet Kordo’s vault would not be able to be opened

Tatooine

Jabba’s favor Fixed an issue where Vail would not mount her speeder Removed some alarm panels from the mission Adjusted NPC and enemy placement



Akiva