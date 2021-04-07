Star Wars: Limited Edition High-End Rey Collectible Available For Pre-Order

Premiere collectibles Sideshow has the perfect way to get into the Star Wars spirit as fans prepare for the new film coming out later this year. This is the second Rey collectible item that they offer, a more posed figure showcasing the determined fierceness that we met for the first time in The Force Awakens.

Sideshow Collectibles are known for their incredible attention to detail and their finely tuned use of multiple mediums for each piece. The detailing in Rey can be seen within the cloth of her clothing, the texturization on her face – even that iconic hairstyle they’ve nailed down. This piece is impressive and something that fans of the latest ongoing trilogy can appreciate to the fullest.

Meet Rey

The collectible statue can be seen in the gallery above and is instantly recognizable as her in-film counterpart. Courtesy of Sideshow themselves, here is a little background information on our fierce protagonist:

“Separated from her family as a child, Rey lives a solitary existence on the desert planet of Jakku.

She struggles to make a living as a scavenger among the detritus of the fallen Empire. Clambering through the dark and dangerous wreckage of a crippled Star Destroyer, she hunts for useful parts that she can trade for enough food to survive for one more day.

Reys lonely life on Jakku has left her disheartened but far from broken. She is determined to find a place for herself in the universe, and, thanks to a chance encounter with a lost BB unit, her life will never be the same again

The character of Rey marked a whole new chapter in the Star Wars saga. The excitement surrounding this charismatic young woman was incredible. And, thanks to a masterful performance by British actress Daisy Ridley, she has become a firm fan favorite for Star Wars lovers both young and old.”

Her specs

Rey stands at 20 inches tall from the base up – the incredible level of detail and accuracy is clear to see. For those more hardcore collectors, here’s what you need to know:

Artistic team:

Zac Roane (Design)

Rachel Roubicek (Design)

Ian MacDonald (Design)

Zane Yarbrough (Design)

Matt Black (Sculpt)

Will Harbottle (Sculpt)

Tim Niver (Sculpt)

Daniel Staig (Mold & Cast)

Chie Izuma (Paint)

Kat Sapene (Paint)

Esther Skandunas (Costume Fabrication)

The Sideshow Design and Development Team

ADDITIONAL DETAILS & DIMENSIONS

Expected to Ship Nov 2017 – Dec 2017

Item shown is a prototype. When shipped, the final production piece may differ in appearance.

Rey is available for pre-order now through the official Sideshow website and is expected to ship out later this year.