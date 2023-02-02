Star Wars: Shatterpoint Reveals Core Set Details, Pricing, and More

The anticipation for Atomic Mass Games' Star Wars: Shatterpoint is already high, and on a recent stream AMG revealed a host of new details for the Core Set. During an unboxing stream, AMG went into detail on what's included in the Core Set and the prices of the Core Set and the Expansions. The Core Set will include 12 units, with 16 miniatures total, and the squads will include four units each. The Core Set will retail for $164.99, and the expansions will retail for $49.99. Pre-orders are now live, so if you are interested in checking out Star Wars: Shatterpoint you can pre-order the game right here.

Other noteworthy elements of the Core Set include the mix-and-match nature of squads. While there are four premade squads to get you up and running quickly, you can mix and match your squads to include villains and heroes side by side. There will also be a bevy of terrain included in that set, with multiple levels and ladders in the mix as well as other necessary items like dice, the struggle tracker, and more.

You can also pre-order several expansions for the game, including the Hello There: General Obi-Wan Kenobi Squad Pack, the Twice the Pride: Count Dooku Squad Pack, the Ground Cover Terrain Pack, and High Ground Terrain Pack. AMG revealed that fans will get a bigger sense of how the game plays in March through articles coming to the official website, and they will be demoing the game at Star Wars: Celebration. You can find the official description for Star Wars: Shatterpoint below.

"Iconic characters from across the Star Wars galaxy clash in this new miniatures skirmish game! Star Wars: Shatterpoint invites players to collect, assemble, and paint their own squads of heroes, villains, and their allies and pit them against one another in tense duels to control key battlefield objectives.

Focusing on dynamic fights between key characters and a unique combat system that brings the feel of epic Star Wars duels to the tabletop, Star Wars: Shatterpoint gives players 16 characters to begin building their squads along with a selection of terrain to begin constructing their battlefields. Rounding out the set are all the cards, dice, movement tools, and accessories players need to leap into the tactical combat of Star Wars: Shatterpoint!"

Are you excited for Star Wars: Shatterpoint? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Star Wars and tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!