Star Wars: Squadrons Trailer Reveals Campaign Details

The upcoming Star Wars: Squadrons video game from EA's Motive Studios today revealed a brand new trailer showing off the game's single-player campaign as part of Gamescom: Opening Night Live, the prelude to the digital Gamescom event this year which runs through Sunday, August 30th. While it had been announced that Star Wars: Squadrons would take part in the event, it was not known exactly what would be shown beyond a "world premiere new look" at the title. Until now.

Alongside the trailer, EA also revealed a brand new and accompany trailer description with new campaign details:

"Though shattered after the Battle of Endor, the Galactic Empire closes in on the Bormea Sector, determined to crush the recently-formed New Republic. The Republic’s classified Project Starhawk represents a tipping point in the Galactic Civil War, and ace pilots on each side will be instrumental in its outcome. Get a first look at an early Imperial mission in the single-player story of Star Wars Squadrons, where you must fly behind enemy lines to extract an allied spy with vital intelligence on the project."

Here is how EA describes the upcoming video game on its official website:

"Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience Star Wars™: Squadrons. Buckle up, feel the adrenaline of first-person multiplayer space dogfights alongside your squadron, and learn what it means to be a pilot in a thrilling Star Wars™ single-player story."

Star Wars: Squadrons is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 2nd. It has also revealed that it will be on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, though details on that are scarce at the moment. It will cost $39.99 and feature both a single-player campaign and multiplayer. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Star Wars: Squadrons right here.

