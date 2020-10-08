Star Wars: Squadrons Has No Plans for Post-Launch Content

✖

The dogfighting Star Wars video game Star Wars: Squadrons recently released, but if you've been looking forward to potential content updates going forward, it seems like you will have to come to terms with disappointment as developer EA Motive has now said that there are no plans to treat the title like a live-service game and instead as a self-contained product that's complete. In other words, don't expect DLC -- paid or otherwise.

"Never say never, so to speak, but as far as our philosophy goes we’re not trying to treat the game as a live service," Star Wars: Squadrons Creative Director Ian Frazier told UploadVR during a recent interview. "We don’t want to say, 'It’s almost done!' and then dribble out more of it over time, which to be honest is how most games work these days. So we’ve tried to treat it in kind of an old-school approach saying, 'You’ve paid the $40, this is the game and it’s entirely self-contained. We’re not planning to add more content, this is the game, and we hope you understand the value proposition.'"

Here is how EA describes the recently released video game on its official website:

"Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience Star Wars: Squadrons. Buckle up, feel the adrenaline of first-person multiplayer space dogfights alongside your squadron, and learn what it means to be a pilot in a thrilling Star Wars single-player story."

Star Wars: Squadrons is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will also release later this year for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. It costs $39.99 and features both a single-player campaign and multiplayer, though it would appear that there are no plans for post-launch content additions at this time. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Star Wars: Squadrons right here.

What do you think about Star Wars: Squadrons so far? Are you bummed to hear about the lack of DLC, free or otherwise? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!