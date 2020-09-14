Star Wars: Squadrons Debuts CG Hunted Short

Electronic Arts today debuted a new CG short setting up the release of Star Wars: Squadrons in October. The "Hunted" short offers the perspective of a TIE pilot who gets left behind after the Imperial Fleet retreats from a shipyard assaulted by the New Republic. Unwilling to surrender, the pilot goes dark to escape notice. One X-Wing pilot gives him a second look and a dogfight ensues. You can watch the short above. The official description reads, "The Empire’s retreat after a surprise attack marks yet another stumble in the wake of the second Death Star’s destruction. But for one member of Titan Squadron, the battle is far from over. Squadron Leader Varko Grey finds himself as the last TIE pilot on the battlefield, hunted relentlessly by a renegade New Republic X-wing in this standalone STAR WARS: Squadrons story.

"Made in collaboration by Motive Studios, Lucasfilm, and ILM, 'Hunted' is set before the events of STAR WARS: Squadrons, introducing you to one of the ace pilots who you'll be fighting alongside in the story to unfold."

Motive Studios is developing Star Wars: Squadrons for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game includes solo story missions and five-versus-five multiplayer combat with crossplay between platforms. The game also has VR and HOTAS support.

"We created this game for every Star Wars fan who has ever dreamt about soaring across the galaxy in their favorite starfighter," said Ian Frazier, creative director of Motive Studios in a statement announcing the game. "Through the collaboration of the teams at Motive and Lucasfilm, we've been able to create a high-fidelity starfighter experience with an authentic storyline that invites Star Wars fans to explore never-before-seen corners of the galaxy in their own ship. We're excited to show all this in action at EA Play Live this week."

In Star Wars: Squadrons, "Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience. Step into cockpits of starfighters from the new republic and Imperial fleets and fight in 5 vs. 5 space battles. Take control of starfighters such as the X-wing and TIE fighter and customize your load-out and cosmetics. Learn what it means to be a pilot in a thrilling Star Wars single-player story set after Return of the Jedi. The New Republic fights for freedom. The Empire demands order. We need you to join the galaxy's finest."

Star Wars: Squadrons goes on sale for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 2nd.