Star Wars: The Mandalorian MMO Reportedly in the Works at Xbox

According to a new rumor, a Star Wars The Mandalorian MMO is in the works at Xbox. The upcoming remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is a PlayStation 5 console exclusive so it shouldn't be very surprising to hear that Xbox has its own Star Wars console exclusive. The new rumor actually comes the way of two sources and, unfortunately, it's light on salient information. More specifically, the rumor comes the way of Skullzi and Nick Baker over on Twitter, the latter being one of the most prominent leakers/insiders when it comes to Xbox.

Baker first relayed word that Zenimax Online was working on a Star Wars The Mandalorian game last year. Since then, we've heard nothing about it until this week, when Skullzi relayed word that they've heard behind the scenes this same thing, adding it's an MMO, which isn't very surprising when you know it's the studio behind The Elder Scrolls Online.

Now, Skullzi notes that they aren't an insider or a leaker. Rather, they are simply reporting on rumors that they "hear going down behind the scenes." That said, it sounds like whoever is feeding them information has good information, because Baker signed off on much of it.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. We've heard rumblings about Xbox working on s Star Wars game, but we haven't heard "Zenimax Online" or "The Mandalorian" in these rumblings. That said, where there's smoke there's usually fire.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this. We don't anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, remember that none of this is official.

