New Look at Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Shared by Ninja Theory

Ninja Theory showed off a new screenshot from Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 this week, though you might not know it's a screenshot from the game at first glance. It shows a beach that looks realistic enough to be an actual photo of the location itself, but the alt text shared alongside the photo confirms that it is in fact an in-progress screenshot from the game. It's a small preview, but it's one of the first that we've gotten showing off the new Hellblade since its larger presence at The Game Awards 2021.

The screenshot below perhaps looks so realistic because it's actually based off of a real location. It shows Djúpalónssandur Beach, Ireland, according to Ninja Theory, though it's meant to depict the beach 1,000 years ago.

Twitter's handy alt text feature for images like this confirmed its connection to Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.

"Djúpalónssandur beach in Iceland rendered as a work in progress screenshot from Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2," the alt text for the image below said. "The beach is covered with dark volcanic rock and broken ships litter the shores."

Djúpalónssandur Beach, Iceland, over one thousand years ago #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/cDAW8cISRF — Ninja Theory (@NinjaTheory) April 22, 2022

Outside of the gameplay shown off at the end of 2021, we haven't seen much of this new Hellblade game since then, so even though this screenshot might not be the most exciting one Hellblade players could hope for, a preview's a preview.

We have heard some encouraging words about the game from those working on it, though that's to be expected to a degree. It's been said that this newer game makes Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice look like an indie game, and the quality of this sequel has also been described as "through the roof."

In addition to working on this new Hellblade game, Ninja Theory also announced back in January 2021 that it was working on something called Project Mara. Ninja Theory was also working on Bleeding Edge which released in 2020 and seemed to be different from the developer's typical works, but it was announced around the same time Project Mara was revealed that Bleeding Edge would be getting no more content updates.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 does not yet have a release date at this time.