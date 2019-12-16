Star Wars Battlefront 2 Releases The Rise of Skywalker Trailer

Star Wars Battlefront 2, the shooter video game where teams from the Star Wars universe take each other on in iconic environments with legendary characters, is set to receive a giant influx of new content with the release of a Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker update tomorrow. Ahead of that, EA released a new trailer showing off characters like Rey, Kylo Ren, Finn, and more within the game.

The trailer itself is an action-packed fight showcasing all of the various odds and ends that are set to come with the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker content update. From heroes to villains, to specific reinforcements, and even the planet itself — it’s a nifty showcase of what’s new to the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actual release schedule for this stuff is a little wonky, likely due in part to the fact that the film itself doesn’t release until Friday, December 20th. Finn, Rey, and Kylo Ren will all be available tomorrow, as well as new reinforcements in the form of a Resistant Gunner and Spy or First Order Sith Trooper and Jet Trooper. A new jungle planet based on a location from the film won’t be available until December 20th, however. You can read all of the details about the release plans over on the official website.

Every moment, every challenge, has led to this. #StarWarsBattlefrontII Celebration Edition is available now. pic.twitter.com/bkQ1GZA6PK — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) December 16, 2019

What do you think of the trailer for the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker content in Star Wars Battlefront II? Are you excited to pick up the game again, or have you already moved on? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Star Wars Battlefront II is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker content is set to begin releasing tomorrow, December 17th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Star Wars Battlefront II right here.