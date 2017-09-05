Star Wars Game From Dead Space Dev Skipping E3 Because It’s Battlefront II’s Year

(Photo: EA/Lucasfilm)

Yesterday's big Star Wars Battlefront II gameplay reveal was certainly a crowd-pleaser, but some fans tuned into EA Play press conference hoping to see a different game from a galaxy far, far away. EA actually has three big Star Wars games in the works, one of which is being made by Dead Space developer Visceral Games and headed up by Amy Hennig, creator of the Uncharted franchise. Not hard to see why people are excited about that game!

Unfortunately, Visceral's Star Wars game was a no-show at EA's press conference, and now we have confirmation it will be completely absent from E3 2017. Here's how Amy Hennig responded to a fan disappointed her Star Wars game didn't show up at EA's presser:

It's #Battlefront2's year - very proud of our friends at DICE and Motive! We're still hard at work on our game, though, have no fear... :) — Amy Hennig (@amy_hennig) June 10, 2017

Well, that's disappointing!

That said, it makes sense. Star Wars Battlefront II is a lot of game, featuring a full single-player campaign and expanded multiplayer, so we didn't really need a second dose of Star Wars. That said, just a little teaser would have been nice. A snippet of footage, an image, a logo, something. Todd Stashwick, who's co-writing Visceral's Star Wars game, echoed Hennig's sentiments in his own tweet.

DICE and Motive have something great w/ #Battlefront2. It's their time. We will have our day in the twin suns. No fear. It will be glorious. — Todd Stashwick (@ToddStashwick) June 10, 2017

Visceral's Star Wars game is projected to arrive in the latter half of 2018, so expect it to own that year's E3. In addition to Star Wars Battlefront II and Visceral's game, Titanfall developer Respawn Entertainment is also working on something Star Wars related, which will likely arrive in 2019.

Want to catch up on this year's big Star Wars game? Check out the Star Wars Battlefront II gameplay trailer and the big 40-person multiplayer livestream. You can also peruse all the rest of WWG's recent Battlefront II coverage, right here.

[via Polygon]