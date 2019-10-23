StarCraft 2 Announces Commemorative iNcontroL Bundle

Blizzard announced this week that it’s dedicated a StarCraft 2 commemorative bundle to Geoff “iNcontroL” Robinson, a gaming personality who was well known within the community and was instrumental in the competitive side of the game. Robinson passed away earlier in the year at the age of 33 due to a sudden illness. His in-game bundle includes the personality’s portrait, his announcer pack, and additional items, and it’s all available for free in StarCraft 2 as a permanent bundle.

A statement shared through Robinson’s social media accounts in July confirmed that the former StarCraft player and shoutcaster had passed away. Blizzard’s announcement about the commemorative bundle this week called Robinson a “competitor with unparalleled work ethic” and praised his appreciation and passion for the game he showed through his play and when behind the analyst desk.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Few people have had more of an impact on StarCraft than Geoff. As a player, he found success as early as 2007, when he won the national WCG Championship, catapulting him into a long and storied competitive career,” Blizzard said about Robinson. “He hosted podcasts like State of the Game and, more recently, The Pylon Show, which he co-founded. He shoutcasted major tournaments, demonstrating deep game knowledge, passion, and a preternatural ability to find the hilarity in any situation. In StarCraft, no matter where you looked, you found Geoff, and the community was better for it.”

To commemorate his impact on the game, Blizzard said it’d be adding the bundle this week. It’s now live in the game as of October 22 and would be free to anyone who wanted it.

“Here at Blizzard, there are a lot of Geoff ‘iNcontroL’ Robinson fans (Understatement.),” Blizzard said. “The StarCraft team wanted to do something permanent to commemorate him in-game. Beginning on October 22, 2019, Geoff’s Announcer Pack, Portrait, and some additional items we’re creating in his honor—will be granted to every player on log-in, for free, forever.”

StarCraft 2 players may recall that this isn’t the only time that a personality within the game’s community has received a commemorative bundle. Last year, Blizzard announced that John “TotalBiscuit” Bain would be receiving an in-game bundle after the former player and esports team owner passed away earlier in 2018. Bain already had an announcer pack in the game that players could purchase, and a new collection of cosmetics created for him saw all of the proceeds going to his family.