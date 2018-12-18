Exclusive Preview: Things Get Hot In ‘Starcraft: Soldiers’ #3

Blizzard Entertainment is joining forces once more with the publisher powerhouse to introduce StarCraft: Soldiers following the previous adventure seen in StarCraft: Scavangers. The latest comic series is set to win with Stranger Things, Star Wars writer Jody Houser at the helm with Overwatch’s Andrew R. Robinson. We’ve also got an exclusive first look at the stunning cover art for the third issue in the mini-series by Miguel Sepulveda as well with the help of colourist Michael Atiyeh and letterer Steve Durtro:

As for what the new issue has in store, Dark Horse tells us “After surviving an assassination attempt, Lieutenant Shivani Singh is hellbent on expelling the illegal miners from planet Cavir. But there are greater enemies to reckon with than hostile terrans. As evidence mounts that the zerg are ramping up their attacks, Shivani reaches out to an old friend for assistance.”

The first issue goes on sale January 23rd of next year, just after the holiday season, with the above issue following soon after on March 20th! You can also pre-order it now through local comic shops, major retailers, and the Dark Horse site itself!

Want a little more StarCraft in your life? You can learn more about StarCraft: Scavengers below before its release on February 19th, 2019:

In StarCraft: Scavengers, a group of terrans hopes to pull off the job of their lifetimes: pillaging a derelict protoss ship in a decaying orbit above an uninhabited planet. The scavengers’ dangerous mission is seen from the point of view of a young, inexperienced engineer. The team must scavenge the ship’s priceless tech before it burns up in the planet’s atmosphere, but can they beat the clock and avoid being busted by Dominion police forces?

Originally released by Blizzard Entertainment in 1998, StarCraft is a real-time strategy game that chronicles the interstellar war between three galactic species: the protoss, the zerg, and the terrans. The saga continues in the acclaimed sequel StarCraft II, which is now available free-to-play—including the epic, award-winning Wings of Liberty™ campaign.

