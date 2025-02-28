Stardew Valley Patch Coming “As Fast as Possible” After New Patch Breaks the Game

Stardew Valley just celebrated its nine-year anniversary on February 26th. In celebration, developer Eric Barone, aka Concerned Ape, launched the update 1.16.15.1 patch for Nintendo Switch. This update fixed some lingering issues on the handheld console, including a gifting glitch that made all gifts loved. However, players soon realized that this latest Stardew Valley patch for Nintendo Switch introduced some unexpected errors. Concerned Ape has released a statement assuring players that a fix is on the way as soon as possible.

Game developers know that patches can often cause unexpected behavior for games. In the latest patch for Stardew Valley, all those exciting performance optimizations and fixes came with a hefty price. Due to an error in the patch, the game is crashing on Nintendo Switch in certain situations. In particular, Concerned Ape warns that players should avoid Ancient Artifact Troves and the back room of the Adventure Guild. These seem to be the primary culprits causing crashes and other issues with the latest Stardew Valley update.

I'm very ashamed to say this, but there is an error in the recent Switch patch.

The game is mostly playable, but there are a few crashes, and some text will be garbled. Avoid artifact troves and back room of adventure guild.

We're working on another patch as fast as possible — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) February 28, 2025

In addition to crashes caused by bringing an Ancient Artifact Trove to Clint, Concerned Ape notes that some text on the Nintendo Switch version of Stardew Valley is garbled. In particular, text in the Adventure Guild is not displaying properly, and going there can cause the game to crash. Despite these issues, the game is “mostly playable.” A fix for the crashes and text display errors is already on the way, with Concerned Ape and team working “as fast as possible.”

What’s New in the Stardew Valley Version 1.6.15.1 Patch

Although players enjoying Stardew Valley on Nintendo Switch will want to be careful until the new patch arrives, this surprise update still has some exciting changes and fixes. For an idea of what to look forward to when you jump back in, check out the version 1.6.15.1 patch notes originally released when the patch arrived for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation gamers on February 12th. It was delayed for Nintendo Switch, arriving on February 26th with the addition of a fix for the “loved” gift glitch. Some players are already asking Concerned Ape to undo that fix, but for now, it’s here to stay.

An addition to the Switch patch notes I posted yesterday:

-Fixed the bug where every gift was considered a "loved" gift — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) February 28, 2025

In addition to fixing the gifting error, the 1.6.15.1 patch primarily offers a series of performance optimizations and fixes for known errors. That said, the patch adds some new spouse reactions and adds a new mechanic for helping players recover lost items that can’t otherwise be found again. The update also includes some new Easter eggs for players to seek out.

For now, gamers may want to be cautious about rushing to check out the newest features on Nintendo Switch until the new patch arrives to resolve the crashing errors. However, by avoiding the key problem areas of giving Clint Ancient Artifact Troves or heading to the back room of the Adventurer’s Guild, you should be able to enjoy Stardew Valley on Switch with minimal interruptions.

