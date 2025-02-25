Stardew Valley Just Got a New Deluxe Edition for Nintendo Switch

If Stardew Valley fans thought the days of new games and merch were over, they thought wrong. Today, developer Concerned Ape reposted an announcement from video game merch company Fangamer, in which they unveiled their latest Stardew Valley products. Among them is a shiny new Deluxe Edition of Stardew Valley for the Nintendo Switch, which comes with a physical copy of the game along with several other goodies for Stardew enthusiasts. For those who don’t need another copy of Stardew, the new Fangamer official Stardew Valley line also includes a blanket, bento box, keychains, and more.

Perhaps more than any other game, many fans own more than one copy of Stardew Valley. After all, it’s available across so many platforms, and the urge to start a new farm can strike at any time. But the dedicated collector will be excited to learn about the new Stardew Valley Deluxe Edition for Nintendo Switch, which comes in a display-ready box with plenty of collectible items to go along with it. Best of all, the Deluxe Edition is out now, so gamers can buy their copy immediately.

Product image for the stardew valley deluxe edition

Here’s what’s included in this latest edition of Stardew Valley:

Physical Nintendo Switch copy of Stardew Valley

Wooden Friend of the Forest Junimo pin

Mini Farm Deed printout

16-page mini-comic by Chihiro Sakaida

Four Seasons illustrated cards

Fold out 8 x 13 inch poster of the Deluxe Edition box art

Stardew Valley instruction booklet

This sounds like an ideal set to help any cozy gamer flesh out their Stardew-themed setup. The Stardew Valley Deluxe Edition for Nintendo Switch costs $59 USD and is available now. There is a limit of 4 per customer currently in effect on the website. As exciting as the Deluxe Edition may be, it isn’t the only new Stardew Valley item available from Fangamer starting today.

New Official Stardew Valley Merch from Fangamer

In addition to the Nintendo Switch Deluxe Edition, Fangamer has added a few more exciting new pieces of official Stardew Valley merch. The items range from entertainment in the form of a jigsaw puzzle to the downright useful bento box and blanket. The X post from Fangamer shows off each and every new item in action so fans can get a preview.

New items have joined our official Stardew Valley collection!



Blankets, jigsaw puzzles, and lots more—plus a new deluxe edition for Nintendo Switch! It's all available now: https://t.co/Ldy0JQYusI pic.twitter.com/BSMAOyuIPx — Fangamer (@Fangamer) February 25, 2025

Here’s every new item they just announced alongside the Deluxe Edition.

1000 piece Stardew Valley jigsaw puzzle

Farmhouse Patchwork 60 x 50 inch Throw Blanket featuring characters and art from Stardew Valley

Farmer’s Lunch Bento Box decorated with pixel art from Stardew

Void Farmer Spinning Charm keychain featuring a Void Kitchen and everyone’s favorite shadowy figure, Krobus

These are just the latest additions to a fairly large line of official Stardew merch available via Fangamer. There’s also stationary, glassware, a Krobus plush, and more for the Stardew Valley fan in need of licensed merch. Fangamer ships worldwide from their main US warehouse, but also has dedicated sites in Japan and the EU to get better shipping prices from the regional storefronts.

Are you going to get the Deluxe Edition of Stardew Valley or some new merch? Let us know in the comments below!